Dan Stone

Dan Stone

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George Saunders's avatar
George Saunders
6d

Good luck, Dan, and thanks for getting me started on Story Club. Your brilliance and humanity will continue to illuminate whatever you do and bless all lucky enough to come into contact with you. Happy trails, brother!

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emily nunn's avatar
emily nunn
6d

This took me right back to those early calls, when everything felt wide open and a little improvised. You were incredibly generous with writers. And it made such a difference.

Excited to see what you do next, Dan.

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