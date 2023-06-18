Dan Stone

Dan Stone

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Clyde Rathbone's avatar
Clyde Rathbone
Jun 19, 2023

Dan! What a beautifully written and vivid recollection of childhood adventure and the journey of contrasts that is parenthood. Kudos, brother.

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Kerrigan Stone Marcum's avatar
Kerrigan Stone Marcum
Aug 6, 2023

Dan I love this. You did such a great job describing our amazing childhood memories. ❤️

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