Dan Stone

Dan Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jena Ball's avatar
Jena Ball
Apr 3, 2024

Loved this! Great story and insightful reflection. I had things stolen from me while in Nepal but when I realized that my second pair of sneakers could mean the young man helping to carry our packs would be able to work and that my rain jacket would protect the second from the bitingly cold night air, I let them go. Before I left I gave away everything I wasn’t wearing - medicine, extra socks, a watch, etc. Nepal humbled me and horrified me. We need to take better care of one another.

Reply
Share
Good to Know's avatar
Good to Know
Apr 3, 2024

"Kids reveal you to yourself, through their purity and directness." I love that. Good reminder. Do the right thing, even when the right thing was not done to you. I am glad you got some sort of justice out of the situation, and learned a really great lesson for your future self!

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture