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Greg Gioia's avatar
Greg Gioia
Jun 28, 2023

I have thought similarly about dad many times. He really was completely in the moment, and took everything in a literal way. Our sister is the most like him in that regard of any of the four of us.

Beyond a lack of irony, or even a seeming understanding of it, he seemed also incapable of deceit. I never once heard him lie to anyone about anything. If he was late, I never heard him make up an excuse. If he made a mistake, I never heard him deny it, or try to blame anyone else. He was the most straight-forward, honest person I've ever known.

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Blue Fairy Wren's avatar
Blue Fairy Wren
Jun 28, 2023

My father was the opposite, but also a wonderful man. He was larger than life, although small in stature. He had a booming bass voice that could strike fear into a misbehaving child or adult alike. He had the. most bizarre sense of humour and a laser sharp wit. My dad was a symphony bass player. He had 11 children, migrating from Croatia back in the day when that meant literally escaping, with 7 of them in tow. The next 4 he had in Australia. I'm one of those 4. I still remember him working like a slave to feed us all, driving to people's houses to give music lessons between orchestra calls, teaching from home on his off days, and still managing to get up early every morning and clothe and feed all of us in the morning so my mum could sleep in 'til 8 am. He shared in the cleaning and hung out as many loads of washing and changed as many nappies as my mum did. He was a man ahead of his time. Very few husbands of the 1950s and 60s would have been doing that. Despite all the stress and time it took to provide and care for us, he always made time for the family. He gave me the happiest day of my life. I was 5 years old and I was home from school because I was ill. I was on the improve and my dad was home in the morning and was making something with wood on the back porch. I asked him if I could help and he gave me a block of wood, a hammer and some nails. It was a sunny autumn morning and I remember happily hammering nails into that board. My visual memory tells me I did about 30 of them. Every one I did I remember saying "is that a good one?" and my dad giving his approval. I think I've been chasing that quiet warmth in the glow of the autumn sun and my father's approval ever since.

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