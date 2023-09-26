Dan Stone

Dan Stone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Craig MARKS the Spot's avatar
Craig MARKS the Spot
Sep 26, 2023

Death is something I am quite acquainted with, and I believe I probably view it a little differently than most people. I’ll save those thoughts for another time.

When our daughter died just short of her 9th birthday, it was an end to her suffering, but for my wife and four living children, life would never be the same. I made so many mistakes with the other kids during that time. I allowed myself to be influenced by the masculine concept of being “strong for my family.” So, I did not allow them to see their sister’s body. I would not have them remember her lifeless form wrapped in plastic and string. I had to “protect” them.

I did far more damage than protecting in those actions. I have no idea what I thought I was keeping them safe from? Instead, I blocked their ability to process what had happened.

They suffered a loss too, and that experience was denied them by their father.

We would pay the price for that later. The eventual loss family pets (Guinea pigs) would be catastrophic. The grief and anguish went on for months upon months over a rodent when not even a tear had been shed for their sister. So severe was the trauma I had created that my special needs child (now an adult) only stopped crying for their pets fairly recently.

This grief came out the way it did because I had denied my children the closure and ability to process their loss. They didn't understand the permanence. Allow children to experience all of life… especially death. It’s the one thing we all have to face sooner or later, and while no one is ever “ready,” they can be “prepared.” Don’t think that you are doing a child any favors by delaying that experience.

Reply
Share
5 replies by Dan Stone and others
Mary Lonergan's avatar
Mary Lonergan
Sep 26, 2023

Thanks for sharing this Dan. And for the Pearl Jam ♥️

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dan Stone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture