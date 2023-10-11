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Lee Kavanagh's avatar
Lee Kavanagh
Oct 12, 2023Edited

That is delightful!

What I love most about that is that, in one way, Steinbeck was playing the long game, knowing that one day his kids would be adults, and he could bring that cabinet up and just give them a sly wink, and the 15, 20-year-set up would pay off in that shared joke when his sons remembered the cabinet and realise they'd been had.

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Stacey Langford's avatar
Stacey Langford
Oct 11, 2023

Tried a version of this on with my 11 year old boy recently. Tucked a book high on his bookshelf w strict instructions not to let his sister see it - that it wasn’t appropriate for her and he was probably still a bit too young too. Next time I checked to make sure his sister hadn’t touched it and that he probably could read it after his birthday he casually dismissed me with - Oh, I read that ages ago. Ha!! Mom for the win 📚 🏆

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