Dan Stone

Dan Stone

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Rhaenel's avatar
Rhaenel
Oct 24, 2023

Left me speechless……..and in tears.

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T LI's avatar
T LI
Oct 25, 2023

every essay so far has been a gem. glad i found your sub thru the honest broker and subscribed. your notes have the amazing power to make me feel just a little bit more serene when i get to the end. i thought it was Hopkins voice doing the magic (magical of course), but it's actually your writing.

keep up the good work Dan.

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