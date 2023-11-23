Dan Stone

Dan Stone

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George Saunders's avatar
George Saunders
Nov 23, 2023

He is simply the best. ❤️

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Bryce Payne's avatar
Bryce Payne
Nov 23, 2023

Such a lovely vignette! I am so grateful I paused to read it this morning. Thank you for sharing it. Happy Thanksgiving.

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