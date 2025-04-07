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The sound of Substack
Presenting live performances by Andrew Bird, Margo Price, Jeff Tweedy, and dozens more
Published on The Substack Post
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Apr 7, 2025
Chatting with Rick Rubin
A recording from our live video
Apr 2, 2025
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Dan Stone
and
Rick Rubin
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50
75
24:21
April 2024
The art of losing
Someone stole my laptop in New York a few weeks ago. It either happened as I navigated the crowds in Grand Central, or on the sidewalk as I lowered my…
Apr 3, 2024
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Dan Stone
124
25
15
December 2023
Here's a truck stop instead of Saint Peter's
A quick, pre-holiday hello
Dec 21, 2023
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Dan Stone
65
10
5
November 2023
A Thanksgiving note from Tobias Wolff
I find in this piece a deep hope many parents share—that our children will be curious and open and bright enough to recognize great art when they…
Nov 23, 2023
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Dan Stone
55
4
12
Lucinda Williams grew up chasing Flannery O'Connor's peacocks
A piece about artistic inheritance—what we glean from our elders and pass down to our kids
Nov 14, 2023
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Dan Stone
39
3
5
October 2023
Gunplay at the dog park
You already know there’ll be a gun. This is Florida—and not just Florida, but the Panhandle, a hotbed of evangelical conservatives—so there’s always a…
Oct 24, 2023
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Dan Stone
59
6
6
How John Steinbeck tricked his kids into reading great books
from an interview with his son, Thom Steinbeck
Oct 11, 2023
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Dan Stone
470
41
57
September 2023
On death in childhood
My kids, at 6 and 8, haven’t truly experienced death yet.
Sep 26, 2023
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Dan Stone
55
8
8
Pico Iyer reflects on his father & the mystery of inheritance
Pico Iyer is certifiably the Nicest Man Alive. Any occasion in which I’ve been fortunate enough to be in his presence, no matter how brief, has inspired…
Sep 6, 2023
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Dan Stone
32
4
August 2023
In the pebbles of the holy streams
My wife and I can’t shake the desire to move elsewhere. Even during times when we’re living somewhere great, surrounded by friends and culture and…
Aug 24, 2023
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Dan Stone
46
9
8
July 2023
An hour in a hotel room with Anthony Hopkins
What was your first experience with art that changed your life?
Jul 12, 2023
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Dan Stone
21
4
3
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